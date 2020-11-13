Man wanted after shooting that killed one officer, Helena-West Helena police say

A Helena-West Helena officer has died after a man wanted by police began shooting at the officers at the Delta Inn Motel.

The suspect has been identified as Latarius Howard who was wanted for a previous shooting, Helena-West Helena police said.

Police are still searching for Howard, who they say is driving a maroon SUV.

He has ties to Phillips County, Jonesboro, and Little Rock, as well as Leland County, Mississippi.

The name of the officer has not yet been released.