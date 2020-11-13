Man wanted after shooting that killed one officer, Helena-West Helena police say

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A Helena-West Helena officer has died after a man wanted by police began shooting at the officers at the Delta Inn Motel.
The suspect has been identified as Latarius Howard who was wanted for a previous shooting, Helena-West Helena police said.
Police are still searching for Howard, who they say is driving a maroon SUV.
He has ties to Phillips County, Jonesboro, and Little Rock, as well as Leland County, Mississippi.
The name of the officer has not yet been released.
We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.