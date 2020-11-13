Helena-West Helena police officer shot and killed, suspect is on the run

The officer was shot while trying to arrest a suspect of another shooting.

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — On Thursday, a Helena-West Helena police officer was shot and killed while trying to arrest a suspect of a shooting that happened earlier in November.

The officer's identity has not be released yet, but the shooting happened at the Delta Inn Motel in West Helena, Arkansas.

The suspect is 29-year-old Latarius Howard and he is still on the run.

On November 1st, Helena-West Helena officers responded to a shooting call in the 360 block of Denise Drive in West Helena, Phillips County, Ark.

Once on the scene, officers made contact with a male victim that appeared to be bleeding from his ankle.

The victim told police that he was sitting on the couch listening to music when an unidentified Black male entered the residence, hit him in the head, and then shot him.

The victim was first taken to Helena Regional Medical Center and was then airlifted to Regional One in Memphis, Tenn.

The Helena-West Helena Police Department later received information that Howard may have been involved in the incident.