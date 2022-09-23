Helena-West Helena Police seek person of interest in murder investigation

Prinze Watson, 41, is wanted for questioning in the death of 37-year-old Timothy Nickson on Sept. 15, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Helena-West Helena Police are looking for a person of interest in a murder investigation.

Prinze Watson, 41, is wanted for questioning in the death of 37-year-old Timothy Nickson.

Officers responded to a call about a person shot about 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 15, 2022. When they got there, they found Nickson lying in the living room of a home in the 500 block of Poplar. Investigators said he had been shot several times.

Nickson was taken to the local hospital then flown to Regional One Hospital in Memphis where he died two days later.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting.