x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Helena-West Helena Police seek person of interest in murder investigation

Prinze Watson, 41, is wanted for questioning in the death of 37-year-old Timothy Nickson on Sept. 15, 2022.
Credit: Helena-West Helena Police Department
Prinze Watson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Helena-West Helena Police are looking for a person of interest in a murder investigation.

Prinze Watson, 41, is wanted for questioning in the death of 37-year-old Timothy Nickson.

Officers responded to a call about a person shot about 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 15, 2022. When they got there, they found Nickson lying in the living room of a home in the 500 block of Poplar. Investigators said he had been shot several times. 

Nickson was taken to the local hospital then flown to Regional One Hospital in Memphis where he died two days later.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Prinze Watson is asked to contact the Helena-West Helena Police Department at (870) 572-3441 or by using TIP411.

RELATED: 14-year-old shot and killed in East Arkansas

RELATED: Man indicted for murder, attempted murder, for shooting at busy intersection

RELATED: Suspect arrested in deadly Helena-West Helena shooting

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

MFD releases picture of person of interest in arsons in southwest Memphis

Before You Leave, Check This Out