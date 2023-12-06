Here's how MPD works to combat sex trafficking

“It is a concerning issue within the city that we investigate as best we can," MPD lieutenant Milton Bonds said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With six recent sex trafficking cases in the courts, a closer look at the efforts of a special Memphis police unit could be more than warranted.

This unit works to both protect victims that include women and underage children and put their accused traffickers in jail.

According to anti-sex trafficking experts Blue Campaign, sex traffickers typically take advantage of people in poverty. This describes roughly a third of people under the age of 18 in Memphis.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said the more Memphians learn about sex trafficking, and the more comfortable victims are with cooperating with law enforcement, the faster those perpetrating these crimes can be caught.

"It is a concerning issue within the city that we investigate as best we can," MPD lieutenant Milton Bonds said.

MPD is working to raise more awareness on the issue in the metro Memphis area Bonds with the department's human trafficking task force said a key to breaking the cycle of sex trafficking is knowledge and information.

"More people are becoming aware of the signs of human trafficking, and we’re hoping that’s leading to an increase in the reporting," Bonds said.

Restore Corps, a local sex trafficking watchdog group, said a stretch of South Third Street, Brooks Rd, Lamar Ave, Shelby Oaks and Summer Ave stand out as sex trafficking hotspots.

Still, MPD said the challenges are more widespread across the region.

"We find that victims are taken across state lines, moved from city to city and it’s all over," Lieutenant Bonds said. "It's not confined to one particular area or one particular community."

The Department of Homeland Security said some sex trafficking indicators, among other things, include victims who display abnormal behavior that seems robotic or rehearsed.

Another unlikely aid in MPD’s fight to rescue sex trafficking victims is "Glitch," an electronic detection dog that doubles as an emotional support dog. They said that Glitch can put suspected victims at ease during interviews.

“It’s really has opened our investigations to once they get into a relaxed environment, they’re able to relate to the dog, they just open up and talk to us," Bonds said. "It helps to kind have victims where they cooperate with us more."