Third suspect indicted for murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph

Hernandez Govan was indicted on three charges Thursday in connection to Young Dolph's murder.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A third man has been indicted in connection to the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph last year, according to Shelby County D.A. Steve Mulroy.

Mulroy said Hernandez Govan, 43, was indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, first-degree murder and criminal attempted first-degree murder Thursday.

Justin Johnson, 24, and Cornelius Smith, 32, are also charged in Young Dolph's murder.

In a court hearing last Friday, Johnson asked to be moved from the jail at 201 Poplar to the penal farm, reportedly due to safety concerns. The judge said last Friday that would be at the discretion of Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner.

Johnson and Smith were indicted in January on charges of first-degree murder, criminal attempted first-degree murder, unlawful carrying and possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony, and theft of property.

Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was fatally shot at Makeda's Cookies on Airways Boulevard nearly a year ago on Nov. 17, 2021. Police have said two men got out of a stolen Mercedes-Benz and fired shots into Makeda’s Homemade Cookies, where Young Dolph was making a purchase. Police released photos taken from surveillance video that captured the shooting.

Johnson also faces additional charges from a non-related case. He failed to register as a sex offender, violating the Sex Offender Registry Act.