Hernando mom arrested for neglect after death of child

She was arrested at her home early Thursday morning, according to Hernando police.

HERNANDO, Miss — A woman was arrested at her home in Como, MS. for neglect after the death of her child, according to the Hernando Police Department.

Early Thursday morning, Quantella Vonsha Towns was arrested by the Panola County Sheriff’s Department, according to Hernando police.

Police said the arrest came one day after Towns brought her dead 22-month-old child into Baptist DeSoto Hospital in Southaven. After officers and investigators met with the hospital staff, DeSoto County Coroner and parents of the child, investigators noticed the details Towns gave about the death of her child were inconsistent.

After Towns was arrested, she was taken to the Hernando Police Department for questioning and processing, according to police.