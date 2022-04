Hernando police said the shooting happened on East Parkway Street. The victim was taken by Life Flight for emergency treatment.

HERNANDO, Miss — One person is hospitalized and another is in custody after a shooting on Monday in Hernando.

Hernando police said the shooting happened on East Parkway Street. The victim was taken by Life Flight for emergency treatment.

According to police, they are in the "very early stages" of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hernando Police Department at 662-429-9096.

This story will be updated as more information is released.