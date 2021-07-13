x
Hernando postal worker charged with stabbing co-worker several times during fight

Tamekia Lashea Scott is charged with attacking and stabbing another postal worker after a fight Tuesday morning.
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hernando Police say one postal worker is charged with attacking and stabbing another postal worker after a fight Tuesday morning.

Police said they were called to the U.S. Post Office at 12 West Commerce Street just before 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said they learned there had a been a physical fight between Tamekia Lashea Scott and another woman – both worked at the post office. Police said during the fight, Scott stabbed her co-worker several times. They said Scott went to her vehicle to leave, but other workers blocked her in until officers arrived to take her in custody.

Police said the injured coworker was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Scott is charged with aggravated assault to manifest extreme indifference to life.

Post Office incident, release of information 07/13/21

Posted by City of Hernando Police Department on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

