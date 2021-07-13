Hernando postal worker charged with stabbing co-worker several times during fight

Police said they were called to the U.S. Post Office at 12 West Commerce Street just before 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said they learned there had a been a physical fight between Tamekia Lashea Scott and another woman – both worked at the post office. Police said during the fight, Scott stabbed her co-worker several times. They said Scott went to her vehicle to leave, but other workers blocked her in until officers arrived to take her in custody.