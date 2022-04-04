x
Hernando shooting leaves one dead, suspect charged

Hernando police said the shooting happened in the area of East Parkway and Riley Street.
Credit: DeSoto County Jail
Ladarrion Darden, 22

HERNANDO, Miss — A man is dead and another charged after a shooting Monday in Hernando.

Hernando police said the shooting happened near East Parkway and Riley Street around 5 p.m. When officers arrived, they found Kordarius Howard, 29, lying in the grass with a gunshot wound. He later died.

Before officers got to the scene, they said the suspect, Ladarrion Darden, 22, ran away but officers found him as he was leaving a wooded area.  

Darden is charged with contempt of court, murder, possession of a stolen firearm and tampering with evidence.

He's being held in the DeSoto County Jail without bond.  He's scheduled to appear in court on May 11.

**Update on Shooting Incident. 9:35 PM** On April 4, 2022 at approximately 5:14 PM, the Hernando Police Department...

Posted by City of Hernando Police Department on Monday, April 4, 2022

