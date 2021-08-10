Hickory Hill duplex closed as public nuisance

The Shelby County District Attorney cited long-term criminal activity, including drug trafficking, gang violence, and other dangerous conditions, for the closure.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A duplex in Hickory Hill was closed as a public nuisance Tuesday because of long-term criminal activity, including drug trafficking, gang violence, and other dangerous conditions, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Between January of 2020 and July of 2021, police received 2,698 calls for service within a quarter-mile radius of the duplex at 5607-5609 Apple Blossom Drive near Clarke Road south of Winchester Road.

Authorities said 17 arrests have been made at the duplex related to aggravated assaults, the recovery of stolen vehicles, illegal drugs, and overdoses. Last month officers found a suspect’s backpack containing more than $17,000 in cash that was seized as suspected proceeds from illegal drug sales.

DA Weirich and Memphis Chief Legal Officer/City Atty. Jennifer Sink said in court papers the nuisance petition was filed “in an effort to stop a long-term and worsening problem of criminal activity” occurring at the duplex.

Environmental Court/General Sessions Division 14 Judge Patrick Dandridge issued a temporary injunction/restraining order closing the residences pending a hearing at 10 a.m. on Aug. 16.

The property’s owner is listed as Raya Niranjani of San Jose, Calif., and is a mile or less from a public park, two churches and an elementary school.

The investigation was conducted by the Memphis Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit, the Multi-Agency Gang Unit, and special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The case is being handled by Chief Prosecutor Paul Hagerman of the District Attorney’s Crime Strategies & Narcotics Prosecution Unit and by William L. Gibbons Jr. of the City of Memphis – Law Division.