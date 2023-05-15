Historic organ pipes taken when truck was stolen from Calvary Episcopal Church

The downtown Memphis church said the 1935 organ pipes were being originally being taken to Boston for restoration.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A downtown Memphis church is hoping someone can help find historic organ pipes that were taken when the truck that they were in was stolen this weekend.

Calvary Episcopal Church on N. 2nd St. said about 2,000 historic organ pipes had been loaded onto a 26-foor yellow Penske moving truck, bound for the Spencer Organ Company in Boston where there were to undergo restoration. Church leaders said sometime overnight Saturday into Sunday, May 13-14, 2023, the truck with license plate T65589 MA was stolen from the church.

According to the MPD police report, the organ pipes inside the truck are worth $700,000-$800,000. The report said the pipes are possibly made of zinc, and about 2’ wide, 8” stacked, and were on 40 pallets in the back of the truck.

The MPD report said Penske told investigators the truck last pinged in the 700 block of Burlington Ave. but when officers checked the area, they did not find the truck or pipes.

The church said the pipes are original to the 1935 Aeolian-Skinner organ at Calvary, which has “great intrinsic value and is an integral part of the life and worship at Calvary.” They said the pipes have accompanied singing and provided music for Sunday and Lenten Preaching services, weddings, funerals, concerts, and more over the last 88 years.

“We hope that the pipes will be returned quickly and safely,” said the church in a news release.

If you have information about this truck or the pipes inside is asked to contact Calvary Organist-Choirmaster Kristin Lensch at klensch@calvarymemphis.org or the Memphis Police Department CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.