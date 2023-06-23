Man arrested after causing two hit-and run-accidents and killing one female pedestrian, police says

Sidney was positively identified from a six-person lineup by an eyewitness who said she saw him park and abandon his car and hop over a fence after the accidents.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man who police said fled two separate hit-and-run accident scenes that killed a pedestrian woman and left another woman’s car totaled on November 14 last year was arrested Thursday, June 22.

Nicholas Sidney, 29, was charged with vehicular homicide, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, intent to evade arrest, driving with a suspended, revoked license, disobedience to traffic control, reckless driving, failure to exercise due care, two counts of duty to give information and render aid, two counts of disobedience to traffic control, and two counts of failure to report a vehicular accident.

Sidney was positively identified from a six-person lineup by an eyewitness who said she saw him park and abandon his car and hop over a fence after causing the two separate hit-and-run accidents that night, the affidavit said.

Sidney’s fingerprints were also matched with fingerprints that were lifted from the inside of the driver door handle of the 2011 Toyota Camry that investigators believe was involved in bot hit-and-run accidents.

According to an affidavit, witnesses told officers they were crossing the street on November 14, 2022, when they saw a car run a redlight while driving east on Winchester Rd. and hit the now deceased female victim.

Witnesses told officers the driver never stopped and continued driving east on Winchester Rd, the affidavit said.

Memphis Police Department (MPD) also said officers saw a 2011 Toyota Camry driving east on Winchester Rd. run a traffic light a hit the woman, the affidavit said. Officers pursued the car but the car refused to stop, the affidavit said.

MPD kept following the car and followed the driver south on Hickory Hill Rd, where the driver ran traffic stop and causing yet another accident, hitting a 2016 Camaro, the affidavit said.

The driver caused total damage to the Camaro and fled the scene heading southbound on Hickory Hill Rd., the affidavit said.



A witness gave a statement saying they saw someone driving a Toyota Camry stop at a nearby parking lot, get out of their vehicle, and climb over a fence.