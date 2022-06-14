Driver switches vehicles after a hit and run accident that leaves one woman dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department is investigating a hit and run accident that left one woman dead.
According to MPD, officers responded to an accident at Raleigh Lagrange and Hoover Rd. at 7:13 p.m. on Saturday, June 12.
Officers said that the driver of a white 2014 Nissan Maxima crashed into the driver of a Gray 2013 Toyota Corolla while the driver was making a left turn.
The driver and the passengers reportedly exited their vehicle after the crash and fled the scene in a dark-colored Infiniti in an unknown direction without checking on or providing aid to the other the driver, MPD said.
Anyone who knows anything about the accident can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274 or submit an anonymous tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org.