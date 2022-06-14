Driver switches vehicles after a hit and run accident that leaves one woman dead

Anyone who knows anything about the accident can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274 or submit an anonymous tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department is investigating a hit and run accident that left one woman dead.

According to MPD, officers responded to an accident at Raleigh Lagrange and Hoover Rd. at 7:13 p.m. on Saturday, June 12.

Officers said that the driver of a white 2014 Nissan Maxima crashed into the driver of a Gray 2013 Toyota Corolla while the driver was making a left turn.

The driver and the passengers reportedly exited their vehicle after the crash and fled the scene in a dark-colored Infiniti in an unknown direction without checking on or providing aid to the other the driver, MPD said.