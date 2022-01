There is no description of the responsible vehicle, but if anyone has any information, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have responded to a hit and run accident where a pedestrian was hit at Summer and Tillman.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, and the person responsible has fled the scene.

There is no description of the vehicle responsible and this is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information on this hit and run, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH (2274).