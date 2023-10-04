Hit-and-run on Summer Avenue leaves woman critically injured

Memphis Police responded to the pedestrian hit-and-run crash Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. at Summer Avenue east of Tillman Street.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in critical condition after a hit-and-run occurred Tuesday night on Summer Avenue.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to the pedestrian hit-and-run crash Oct. 3 around 10:30 p.m. at Summer Avenue east of Tillman Street, where officers found a woman seriously injured after getting hit by a car that had left the scene.

She was taken to Regional One Health, where she is in critical condition.

According to MPD, an investigation revealed that the woman was standing in the turning lane when a black SUV traveling westbound on Summer Avenue struck her.

The vehicle was last seen still heading westbound on Summer Avenue. MPD said the SUV should have damage at the front with a missing front grill.

No arrest has been made as of yet and the investigation is ongoing, MPD said.