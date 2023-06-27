Hit-and-run driver who struck and killed pedestrian along I-240 wanted by police

Memphis Police investigators said just after 10 p.m. Monday, June 26, 2023, officers responded to the hit-and-run along I-240 and Norris Rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for information that could lead to a hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian late Monday night.

MPD investigators said just after 10 p.m. Monday, June 26, 2023, officers responded to the hit-and-run along I-240 and Norris Rd. They found Shaneka S. Harris was walking in the roadway in the left southbound lane of I-240 when she was hit by another vehicle going southbound. She was taken to Regional One Hospital but died from her injuries.

Investigators said the driver who hit Harris kept going and did not stop to help. They were possibly in a gray sedan which may have damage to the front. MPD said the driver could face vehicular homicide charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.