Investigation underway into possible arson that destroyed Holly Springs church

The fire happened early Wednesday morning at the First Pentecostal Church in Holly Springs, MS.

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss — An investigation is underway into a possible arson fire at the First Pentecostal Church in Holly Springs, Mississippi.

According to Major Kelly McMillan with Marshall Count Sheriff’s Department, fire crews got the call about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. They say the church was destroyed and is a total loss.

Maj. McMillan says they don’t yet know how the fire started, but evidence points to possible arson. The State Fire Marshall as well as the ATF are investigating, along with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call 662-252-1311. Investigators say you will remain anonymous. A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest or conviction.