TN Attorney General's Office warning homeowners about home warranty scam

Homeowners may receive a letter urging them to buy a home warranty, warning that they could lose coverage if they don't pay for it.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Attorney General's Office is warning homeowners across the state about a scam trying to trick people into buying a fake home warranty.

They said homeowners could receive a letter claiming that their current warranty policy was expiring, or could have already expired. According to the Division of Consumer Affairs, each letter has the same claim even if the homeowner never bought a home warranty.

It also implies that the sender is affiliated with the homeowner's mortgage company and the "county deed records" office. Authorities emphasized that the senders of the letters are not affiliated with either entity. Scammers can find the name of homeowners' mortgage companies through public records.

The letters then ask for a quick response by a specific date, warning that homeowners could lose coverage if they do not respond. The Attorney General's Office said that if letters like this use threatening language or imply an unnecessary urgency, they are almost always a scam.