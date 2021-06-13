Homes evacuated near barricade situation east of Cordova

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office have evacuated homes near what they describe as a “barricade situation.”

Just before 2am, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office tweeted that someone, possibly armed with a weapon, is barricaded inside a home on Stable Run Drive. They did not give the address, but the map they attached with the tweet showed a section of Stable Run Drive between Pisgah Forest Lane and Hamilton Farms Drive, east of Cordova.