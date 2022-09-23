Police: Shots fired at Whitehaven daycare

According to Memphis police, nobody was hurt.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired at Horn Lake Learning Center in Whitehaven Friday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department.

This comes after an earlier shooting at 3915 Dearborn St. about a half a mile from the daycare. Police responded to that call at 1:53 p.m. and took one person to the hospital. The victim in that shooting is in critical condition.

It's unclear if the two incidents are related.

The investigation is ongoing.