HORN LAKE, Miss — A man is in critical condition after a shooting Friday evening in Horn Lake, according to the Horn Lake Police Department.

Horn Lake police said the shooting happened around 5:10 p.m. in the 7000 block of Hampton Drive.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man with at least one gunshot wound in the street. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police said one person of interest has been detained.