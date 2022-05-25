Horn Lake man sentenced to more than 8 years for child porn

Prosecutors said Steven Mistilis admitted to possessing, downloading, and viewing images and videos of child sexual abuse over a period of several years.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Horn Lake, Mississippi, man has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison for child porn.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said according to court records, Steven Mistilis, 62, admitted to possessing, downloading, and viewing images and videos of child sexual abuse over a period of several years. Investigators said Mistilis had more than 1,500 images and 549 videos, man showing infants and toddlers in sexually explicit content.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said eleven victims made impact statements, and Mistilis was ordered to pay $35,000 in restitution to those victims.

“This individual downloaded and stored images and videos of very young children being sexually abused, and repeatedly viewed them for his sexual gratification and pleasure,” said U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner in a news release. “Prison is exactly where he belongs, and the Desoto County Sheriff’s Office and FBI deserve our gratitude for helping to remove him from society.”