Two brothers arrested after teen shot and killed in Horn Lake

HORN LAKE, Miss — Two brothers are in custody after a teen was killed in Horn Lake Sunday night.

Horn Lake police said they were called to a shooting around 10:15 p.m. in the 3100 block of Edenshire Lane.

Before officers arrived, Ryan Turberville, 17, was shot several times and died, police said.

Police said they determined that Turberville's injuries had stemmed from a shooting on Brandee Drive moments before officers were called to Edenshire Lane.

Investigators said Kevon Smith, 17, was responsible for the shooting on Brandee Drive which resulted in Turberville's death.

According to police, Kevon Smith's brother, Keihun Smith, was with Kevon when the shooting happened.

Kevon Smith and Keihun Smith were arrested Monday. Kevon Smith is charged with capital murder and Keihun Smith is charged with felony conspiracy to commit a crime.

They are being held in the DeSoto County Jail pending bond.