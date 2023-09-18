Horn Lake woman stabs, kills father, then stabs brother during dispute, police say

54-year-old Angela Campbell was arrested and charged with murder Sunday night after Horn Lake Police found her father and brother with stab wounds.

HORN LAKE, Miss — A Horn Lake, Mississippi, man is dead, his son recovering and his daughter in jail after a fatal stabbing during a family dispute Sunday night, according to Horn Lake Police.

Sunday around 9:30 p.m., Horn Lake Police officers responded to the 900 block of Goodman Road for a disturbance among family members. When officers arrived, they discovered two men with stab wounds.

A third family member, 54-year-old Angela Campbell, was disarmed by officers and identified as the person responsible, Horn Lake Police said.

Campbell's father, 82 years old, was pronounced dead on the scene. Her brother was taken to Regional One Health for treatment and has since been released.