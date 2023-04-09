Hostage situation turns deadly after person shot, killed by Mississippi Highway Patrol in Grenada

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident that occurred Sunday at a Walgreens on Sunset Drive.

GRENADA, Mississippi — A person was shot and killed by the Mississippi Highway Patrol SWAT Team during a hostage situation Sunday in Grenada.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) received word of an ongoing hostage situation Sept. 3 around 5 p.m. at a Walgreens on Sunset Drive, according to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

The SWAT Team arrived at the store to help, and the situation ended when an officer shot the suspect, who died. No other serious injuries were reported at the scene.

MBI is now investigating the incident.