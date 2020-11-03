x
crime

Hot Springs police officer dies after being shot during traffic stop

Hot Springs police said Officer Brent Scrimshire was shot during a traffic stop around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening and died later due to his injuries.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — According to the Hot Springs Police Department, Officer Brent Scrimshire was shot during a traffic stop on Kentwood Street around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, March 10.

Scrimshire died later due to his injuries.

The suspect was also shot and was transported to a nearby hospital. Police have not released the suspect's name or condition.

According to a police spokesperson, Officer Scrimshire served the Hot Springs Police Department for more than six years. Now, the department, community, and people across the state are mourning his death.

Corporal Joey Williams said this will be a trying time for the department and Officer Scrimshire's family. He is asking that people pray for all of them.

Condolences are pouring in from across the state of Arkansas. These are just a few of the posts from other law enforcement agencies and government officials.

Hot Springs Police Department
For anyone wanting to leave memorials for Ofc. Brent Scrimshire, his... unit has been parked in front of the police department for our community to pay their respects. We want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support from everyone during this trying time. Anyone wanting to make a donation to Ofc.
According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, this is Hot Springs PD's the first line-of-duty death since 1996. We will be following this story as it develops and expect an update from police later today.

Click here to donate to Officer Scrimshire's family gofundme.

