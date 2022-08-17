Overnight hotel shooting escalated to shootout with police, suspect in custody

Officers retrieved the suspect and took him into custody. The suspect took a shot to the hand, but officers were not injured.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An overnight shooting that injured one victim escalated to a shootout with the police after the suspect locked himself inside of a hotel room at Real Value Inn and fired shots at officers from inside.

After rounds of shots, officers retrieved the suspect and took him into custody. The suspect took a shot to the hand. MPD said no officers were injured in the shootout.

The incident started with MPD responding to a shooting call. ABC24 is still waiting to confirm the condition of the victim of the shooting.