Overnight hotel shooting escalated to shootout with police, suspect in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An overnight shooting that injured one victim escalated to a shootout with the police after the suspect locked himself inside of a hotel room at Real Value Inn and fired shots at officers from inside.
After rounds of shots, officers retrieved the suspect and took him into custody. The suspect took a shot to the hand. MPD said no officers were injured in the shootout.
The incident started with MPD responding to a shooting call. ABC24 is still waiting to confirm the condition of the victim of the shooting.
Memphis Fire Department confirmed that a person refused treatment and transportation to the hospital, but it is unclear whether the person who refused treatment was the shooting victim or the suspect who was injured in the shootout.