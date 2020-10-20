One Houston police officer killed, another wounded in shooting; suspect and suspect's son also shot

Sgt. Harold Preston was shot multiple times and died. Officer Courtney Waller was shot in the arm.

HOUSTON — Houston Police Sgt. Harold Preston died after he was wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday morning. He was one of two officers shot during a domestic disturbance call.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said Sgt. Preston, 65, suffered multiple head wounds during the shooting. He was also shot in the spine.

The chief said Sgt. Preston was surrounded by family before he succumbed to his injuries. He served as a police officer for 41 years.

“We lave lost a wonderful human being,” the police chief said.

HPD Officer Courtney Waller has been identified as the other officer who was injured in the shooting. He was shot in the arm. The chief said Officer Waller is a twin.

“In the last week, we have lost two very good men... There’s some real evil in this world,” the police chief said. This is just days after the Houston Fire Department lost one of their own, Arson Investigator Lemuel Bruce.

The suspect has been identified as Elmer Manzano, 51. Chief Acevedo said Manzano is Salvadorian who has a long criminal history, but did not elaborate.

Manzano was shot in the abdomen and was transported to Ben Taub Hospital.

The 14-year-old son of the suspect was also shot during the incident and was transported to Texas Children's Hospital, the chief said. He is expected to be OK.

The police chief said it all started when HPD received a call just before 8 a.m. of a domestic disturbance with an unknown weapon in the 2600 block of Holly Hall.

Officer Waller and Sgt. Preston -- as well as another officer -- responded to the scene. The officers met with complainant, who was the estranged wife of suspect.

The officers talked with her in parking lot for about an hour. Acevedo said the woman wanted to get her belongings and move out.

Acevedo said that just before 9:30 a.m. the suspect’s son opened the door to the apartment and told officers the suspect had a gun. The suspect then shot multiple rounds at the officers.

Then a call was out out to assist the officers.

The responding officers were then able to remove Sgt. Preston and Officer Waller from the scene to be transported by an ambulance.

A good Samaritan who was nearby heard the gunshots and assisted with helping pull the wounded officers out of the line of fire.

Houston Police Officers Union President Joe Gamaldi tweeted that the wounded officers were taken to the hospital:

"Two of our officers have been shot and being transported to the hospital, please keep them and all of our officers in your thoughts and prayers, we need them right now."

The suspect then surrendered just before 10:30 a.m., the chief said. An elderly female also came out of the apartment at that time.

Gov. Greg Abbott released the following statement:

"Our hearts are with the family of Houston Police Sgt. Harold Preston who was shot and killed in the line of duty this morning," said Governor Abbott. "This tragic loss is a grave reminder of the dangers our brave law enforcement officers face while keeping our communities safe. Cecilia and I ask our fellow Texans to join us in lifting up Sgt. Preston's family in prayer in their time of need. We also ask all Texans to pray for the speedy recovery of Houston Police Officer Courtney Waller who was shot while responding to the same incident and is recovering in the hospital. The state stands ready to assist the Houston Police Department in bringing to justice the perpetrators of this horrific tragedy."

Neighbor Risha was getting ready for work when she says she heard about a half-dozen gunshots. A shooting/stand-off was happening right outside her balcony and Richmond Manor apts. We’ll hear from the neighbor on #khou11 a noon. pic.twitter.com/7m8RUdN1Hz — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) October 20, 2020