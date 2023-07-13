Memphis security expert explains how to avoid ‘bump and rob’ carjackings

Law enforcement experts say criminals are putting a new twist on an old car theft tactic.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Law enforcement and security expert Bennie Cobb said the “bump and rob” carjacking tactic is an old scheme where thieves create a minor car accident to commit a robbery.

“We're going about our lives…the next thing we know, we've been bumped,” Cobb said, explaining the tactic. “Of course, (people’s) natural response and reaction would be to get out and survey the damage.”

Now, thieves have upgraded to stealing cars. Cobb said it usually happens so fast that drivers almost never see it coming.

“This is planned,” he said. “They’re planning for you to get out of the vehicle, stick a gun in your face, take the vehicle and they're gone.”

MPD reported carjackings are down close to 13 percent in 2023 compared to 2022, but Cobb said there is very little people can do to stop bump carjackings.

Cobb said the best thing for Memphis drivers to remember is to stay aware. One way to do that is to avoid driving in the right lane, according to Cobb.

“You want to drive in the center lane or left-hand lane, so you have the opportunity to take evasive maneuvers if you have to,” he explained.

He also recommended drivers keep their guard up during every traffic encounter.

“Take some time getting out of your vehicle,” he said. “Look in the mirror, look in the rearview mirror, the side mirror.”

And above all, Cobb said drivers should not fight back.

“They want that vehicle,” he said. “Give it to them. Your life is more important.”

Former superintendent of Memphis City Schools Dr. Carol Johnson-Dean became a victim of a "bump-and-rob" carjacking in Memphis on Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Johnson-Dean and her husband, Willie Dean, told Memphis Police they were traveling east on Interstate-40 when they took the exit onto Appling Road and a four-door Infinity hit their bumper.

Two people held them at gunpoint and demanded their car keys.

Dr. Johnson-Dean and her husband were not hurt during the incident. MPD said those responsible drove off in the couple’s car south on Appling Road.

Family friend TaJuan Stout Mitchell released the following statement on their behalf:

“Our former superintendent and her husband are heartbroken not over the loss of things, but the tragedy that is taking place among some of our youth who have lost a sense of self-worth and respect for others.