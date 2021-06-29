Driver hits deputy with car, deputy fires shot at driver, both taken to the hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A deputy is recovering in the hospital after a driver ran him over Tuesday night.
According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, "officers with the Multi-Agency Gang Unit were initiating a traffic stop on Flowering Peach Dr. off Mendenhall Rd. During the stop, the driver hit a deputy with his vehicle and the deputy shot at the driver. Both the deputy and the suspect were transported to ROH in non-critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation."
