Crime

Driver hits deputy with car, deputy fires shot at driver, both taken to the hospital

Local 24 News has crews on the scene and will bring you the very latest updates as they become available.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A deputy is recovering in the hospital after a driver ran him over Tuesday night.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, "officers with the Multi-Agency Gang Unit were initiating a traffic stop on Flowering Peach Dr. off Mendenhall Rd. During the stop, the driver hit a deputy with his vehicle and the deputy shot at the driver. Both the deputy and the suspect were transported to ROH in non-critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation."

