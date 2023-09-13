Human remains found after fire identified as Dominique Lomax, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they identified human remains found at a fire scene south of the airport on Sept. 6 as missing 27-year-old woman Dominique Lomax.

MPD responded to the scene just after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at Swinnea Road near Holmes Road. They said a fire had been put out in the area, and that’s when the remains were found, starting a homicide investigation.