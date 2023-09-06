Human remains found after firefighters put out early morning fire south of Memphis airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are investigating after they said human remains were found when firefighters put out an early morning fire south of the airport.

MPD responded to the scene just after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at Swinnea Rd. near Holmes Rd. They said a fire had been put out in the area, and that’s when the remains were found. MPD said the investigation into what it called a homicide is ongoing.