Crime

Human remains found after firefighters put out early morning fire south of Memphis airport

MPD responded to the scene just after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at Swinnea Rd. near Holmes Rd.
Credit: Adobe Stock

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are investigating after they said human remains were found when firefighters put out an early morning fire south of the airport.

MPD responded to the scene just after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at Swinnea Rd. near Holmes Rd. They said a fire had been put out in the area, and that’s when the remains were found. MPD said the investigation into what it called a homicide is ongoing.

Further details were not released.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

