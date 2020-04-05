x
Humboldt man arrested after body found in burning apartment

David Glynn Riggs was arrested on a reckless homicide charge.
Credit: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
David Glynn Riggs

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A west Tennessee man has been arrested in the weekend death of another man whose body was found in a burning apartment.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 33-year-old David Glynn Riggs of Humboldt was arrested Sunday on a reckless homicide charge.

A TBI statement says police and fire crews responding to a call of a smoky odor at a Humboldt apartment found the body of an 84-year-old man inside.

Riggs was being held without bond in the Gibson County Jail. It's not immediately known whether Riggs had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
