18-year-old faces additional murder charge after second victim dies following shooting at basketball game in Humboldt, TN

Jadon Hardiman now faces an additional charge of first-degree murder in Xavier Clifton’s death. Police said Clifton died March 6, 2022, from his injuries.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editor's Note: Video above is from Dec. 2021.

An 18-year-old charged in a deadly shooting at a basketball game in November 2021 at Humboldt High School now faces another murder charge after a second victim from the shooting died from his injuries.

Humboldt Police said 18-year-old Xavier Clifton was one of three people shot at the game between Humboldt High and Northside High School on November 30, 2021. Police said March 6, 2022, Clifton died from his injuries.

18-year-old Jadon Hardiman now faces an additional charge of first-degree murder in Clifton’s death. He is currently being held without bond.

In December 2021, Hardiman previously pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, attempted murder, and weapons charges in the shooting that killed 21-year-old Justin Kevon Pankey. He died at the scene. A third victim was injured and released from the hospital.

Police received a call about 8:20 p.m. November 30, 2021, about shots fired at Humboldt High School. According to a statement posted on Facebook by Humboldt City Schools, the shooting happened during a basketball game as Humboldt High School was playing North Side High School from Jackson, Tennessee.

Investigators said they identified Hardiman from video from the school. They believe Hardiman and the victims knew each other. They said the two victims who survived were in the "wrong place at the wrong time,” and did not release a motive for the shooting.

Hardiman was arrested December 1st after turning himself in.