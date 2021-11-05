Mississippi traffic stop leads to arrest, seizure of hundreds of fentanyl pills

Police said the man, who was described as a "career criminal", has 14 felony arrests and is on parole in Mississippi for selling cocaine.

TUPELO, Miss — A man has been arrested after police found hundreds of fentanyl pills during a traffic stop in Mississippi on Wednesday.

Police stopped a vehicle involved in a disturbance at the Walgreens parking lot at 902. S. Gloster St. in Tupelo. Police said officers were called to the area for an argument between a couple with a child possibly involved.

The driver, Andrago Gaston, 36, of Tupelo, left the scene but was quickly caught and arrested, police said. During a search of the vehicle, police said they found several hundred tablets of alleged fentanyl and about 3 pounds of marijuana.

According to police, the child was later found to be safe with their mother.

When Gaston was arrested, police said he had a gun and $3,799 in cash.

Police said Gaston, who was described as a "career criminal", has 14 felony arrests and is on parole in Mississippi for selling cocaine.

Gaston was charged with trafficking of a schedule II controlled substance, fentanyl, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.