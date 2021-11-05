x
Crime

Mississippi traffic stop leads to arrest, seizure of hundreds of fentanyl pills

Police said the man, who was described as a "career criminal", has 14 felony arrests and is on parole in Mississippi for selling cocaine.
Credit: Tupelo Police Department
Police arrested Andrago Gaston, 36, of Tupelo (right), and found fentanyl and marijuana during a traffic stop.

TUPELO, Miss — A man has been arrested after police found hundreds of fentanyl pills during a traffic stop in Mississippi on Wednesday.

Police stopped a vehicle involved in a disturbance at the Walgreens parking lot at 902. S. Gloster St. in Tupelo. Police said officers were called to the area for an argument between a couple with a child possibly involved.

The driver, Andrago Gaston, 36, of Tupelo, left the scene but was quickly caught and arrested, police said. During a search of the vehicle, police said they found several hundred tablets of alleged fentanyl and about 3 pounds of marijuana. 

According to police, the child was later found to be safe with their mother. 

When Gaston was arrested, police said he had a gun and $3,799 in cash. 

Credit: Tupelo Police Department

Police said Gaston, who was described as a "career criminal", has 14 felony arrests and is on parole in Mississippi for selling cocaine. 

Gaston was charged with trafficking of a schedule II controlled substance, fentanyl, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 

Gaston's bond is set at $1,000,000. 

