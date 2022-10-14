Hydrocodone, cocaine seized in 17-person arrest, TBI says

Charges ranged from first degree murder, indecent exposure, drug possession and violation of probation, according to the TBI.

Seventeen people were arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) as part of an operation "in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area," the organization stated in a press release.

Charges ranged from first degree murder, indecent exposure, drug possession and violation of probation, according to the TBI.

Three guns, cash and illegal drugs such as fentanyl, cocaine and hydrocodone were seized in the operation, according to the TBI.

The individuals arrested and offenses related, according to the TBI, include: