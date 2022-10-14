Hydrocodone, cocaine seized in 17-person arrest, TBI says

Seventeen people were arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) as part of an operation "in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area," the organization stated in a press release.
Charges ranged from first degree murder, indecent exposure, drug possession and violation of probation, according to the TBI.
Three guns, cash and illegal drugs such as fentanyl, cocaine and hydrocodone were seized in the operation, according to the TBI.
The individuals arrested and offenses related, according to the TBI, include:
- Lakiya Bowman (DOB: 1-30-03) – Driving on Suspended License, Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) with Intent to Sell and Deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Tarra Clark (DOB: 9-28-69) – Possession of Schedule II
- Jemori Cole (DOB: 2-24-95) – Probation Violation, Possession of Schedule VI
- Dajah Collins (DOB: 12-2-03) – First Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault
- John Cook (DOB: 1-5-82) – Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Sell and Deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Jasper Falls (DOB: 9-27-01) – Indecent Exposure, Possession of Schedule VI, Resisting Stop and Frisk
- Nicholas Goff (DOB: 8-4-77) – Driving on Revoked – 5th offense
- Peyton Jenkins (DOB: 9-30-95) – Possession of Schedule II, Possession of Schedule VI, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Clarence Johnson (DOB: 11-3-54) – Probation Violation
- Aniya Lee (DOB: 10-24-2000) – Violation of Probation
- Kelvin Martin (DOB: 12-20-94) – Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) with Intent to Sell and Deliver, Evading Arrest
- Willis McCurry (DOB: 7-7-58) – Driving Under the Influence, Possession of a Weapon Under the Influence, Violation of Implied Consent
- Jayden Roe (DOB: 6-11-02) – Evading Arrest, Vandalism, Burglary, Reckless Endangerment
- Colton Simpson (DOB: 11-11-90) – Contempt of Court
- Terry Springfield (DOB: 3-19-97) – Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) with Intent to Sell and Deliver
- Marico Wade (DOB: 11-14-92) – Violation of Probation
- Antonio Walker (DOB: 12-22-96) – Contempt of Court