Wild scene along I-240 in Memphis leads to accident, shooting, and interstate shutdown overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after an accident and apparent shooting along I-240 near Poplar shut down the interstate part of the night.

According to the police report, officers responded to an accident along I-240 near Poplar about 11:00 p.m. Sunday, involving six or seven vehicles. A witness told investigators shots had been fired from someone in a white Dodge Caliber.

Another witness told police they saw four or five men walk off the interstate and up and embankment to Poplar Avenue. And a third witness told officers two possible vehicles – a red Mitsubishi SUV and silver Nissan Pathfinder – were involved in the accident but had taken off.

Officers said one man who had been shot was hit in the arm and neck and taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Another man who was shot showed up by private vehicle at Regional One, but the vehicle took off. Police said the man claimed he was shot at a club at Third and McLemore. He was in non-critical condition.

Police say a woman had unknown injuries, and was not shot, but was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

Investigators said the woman who was hurt told officers she had been in her Dodge Caliber with her child’s father and the victim who had shown up at the hospital in a private vehicle, and two others. That victim who showed up at the hospital told investigators he did not know the woman.

Police said the woman told investigators they had left a club on Third and McLemore, and she was following her best friend who had another four or five passengers. She said her friend’s red Hyundai Sonata began to stall, so they tried pulling over to the right shoulder together. The woman said that’s when a Chevrolet Tahoe hit her on the driver side, and her airbag deployed. She said she then heard several shots being fired, and all the passengers in her car got out.

A witness told police he saw the Tahoe flipped on its side and stopped to help. He told police as he approached, passengers from the Hyundai and Dodge also approached. He said the man inside the Tahoe, who was the one taken to Regional One having been shot in the arm and neck, was trying to get out of the Tahoe. The witness said he thought he heard one man say “you hit our car” then imply he had a weapon. The witness said he backed away and did not see a weapon, but he saw those who had approached the Tahoe began punching the man inside. He said when he saw them walk up the embankment and away, he went over to help the man in the Tahoe. He said he heard the woman who had been hurt say “you shot my brother” as she walked back to her car. He told police he had not heard any shots fired while he was on the scene.

Another witness told investigators there had been a damaged black sedan that had been near the Tahoe, then took off speeding down the interstate. Police said the sedan ended up at the Carriage House Apartment in Frayser.

Investigators said the Hyundai had also been struck on the driver side, but everyone who had been inside had left the scene. They said they could not determine which vehicle hit the Hyundai.

Police said the man who said he had been shot at the club was uncooperative and claimed to have nothing to do with what happened on the interstate. Investigators said they searched the area near the club but could not locate anything.

Investigators said they received a call about the people scene walking away from the interstate. They said the group was seen near Jefferson and Claybrook, but as officers pulled up, a possible silver Infiniti took off running red lights southbound on Bellevue, and eventually getting away southbound on I-240 from Union Avenue.

Investigators who checked the I-240 near Poplar scene said they found 76 shell casings, as well as magazines and more ammunition in one of the vehicles at the scene.

Officers said they also found a mirror cap from another car - a 2003-2005 Chevrolet Cavalier - that was involved in the accident but had left the scene. Another passerby in a Nissan Rogue had to be towed from the scene after hitting debris from the crash.

If you have any information on what happened, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.