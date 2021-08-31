x
If you have information about a person of interest in a Memphis homicide, you could earn a cash reward

Memphis Police want to talk with Torrance Yarbrough in connection with the shooting death of Shaquan Gholson.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you have information about a person of interest in a Memphis homicide, you could earn a cash reward.

According to the Memphis Police Department, 26-year-old Shaquan Gholson was shot to death in The Reserve at Mt. Moriah apartments at Pickering Drive and Dutton Place August 14. Investigators have identified Torrance Yarbrough as a person of interest.

Police are asking that if you know Torrance Yarbrough and have information about where he is or have information concerning the homicide of Shaquan Gholson, contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH). Calls to CrimeStoppers are anonymous.

