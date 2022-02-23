How to avoid becoming a victim of 'impersonation scams'

ABC 24 spoke with Daniel Irwin from the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Impersonation scams are on the rise.

That’s when people impersonate a government agency or well-known business. Reports to the FTC have increased by 85%.

What can people do to avoid becoming a victim?

Scammers will impersonate anyone from power and utility companies to banks, the IRS, law enforcement, government agencies, tech companies, employees of retail sites like Amazon, even the BBB itself or friends and families.

