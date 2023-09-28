Independent Bank robbed in Midtown, police searching for suspects

Memphis Police responded to the robbery Thursday around 10 a.m. at 1711 Union Avenue.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people robbed the Independent Bank in Midtown on Thursday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD responded to the robbery Sept. 28 around 10 a.m. at 1711 Union Avenue, where officers said three suspects carrying handguns took money from an employee who was placing cash into the ATM machine outside Independent Bank.

The suspects were last seen driving a black Infiniti Q50 with damage to the passenger side fender, heading westbound from the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.

The robbery is occurring one day after Wells Fargo Bank in East Memphis was robbed around noon.