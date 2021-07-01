Two people critically injured after being shot along I-240

A man and a woman were reportedly shot while driving on I-240 Thursday afternoon. Memphis Police are now searching for the suspects.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and woman were reportedly shot while driving on Interstate 240 in Memphis Thursday afternoon.

Initial reports said just after 3:00 p.m., a Ryder truck pulled over between the ramp and westbound lanes of traffic at 385.

Memphis Police said they responded to the scene, and found two people shot in the white truck. Both were taken to Regional One in critical condition.

The ramp was closed to allow first responders help the victims.

Memphis Police said the suspects were in a Nissan. No other description was given.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

