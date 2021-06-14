Inmate to spend life in prison with no parole for rape and murder of jail administrator

Debra Johnson was found dead in her home on the grounds of the West Tennessee State Penitentiary August 7, 2019.

RIPLEY, Tenn. — A Tennessee inmate will spend life in prison without parole for the rape and murder of a corrections administrator.

Curtis Ray Watson pleaded no contest Monday to a charge of first-degree murder in the perpetration of a rape. He also pleaded no contest to aggravated rape, and he pleaded guilty to seven additional charges, including aggravated burglary and escape. On August 7, 2019, Johnson was found dead in her home, which was on the West Tennessee State Penitentiary grounds. She was sexually assaulted and strangled, according to a forensic examination.

In a deal with prosecutors, Watson will spend life in prison without parole.

In a statement to Local 24 News, the Tennessee Department of Correction said,

With today’s guilty plea, the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) is reminded of the tremendous loss of our colleague and friend and her dedicated service to the state of Tennessee. We will always remember CA Johnson’s distinguished 38-year career and the countless lives she impacted through her leadership.

“Debra loved being a part of the Tennessee Department of Correction but more importantly she loved the staff and cared deeply about improving the lives of incarcerated people,” Commissioner Tony Parker said.”

NEW: Tennessee inmate Curtis Ray Watson pleads guilty to murdering and raping TDOC administrator Debra Johnson during his escape in 2019. Watson is sentenced to life without parole. @LocalMemphis pic.twitter.com/UgRV5shPia — Rebecca Butcher 🦋 (@Local24Rebecca) June 14, 2021

She held the admiration and respect of her colleagues and was regarded as a knowledgeable professional who worked tirelessly to support and coach offenders in their rehabilitation. She was a devoted daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and friend. Her absence is felt each day within our agency.”