x
1 dead, 2 injured after weekend shooting on I-240

It happened just after midnight Sunday on northbound Interstate 240 at the Norris Road exit.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and two people were injured after they were shot on Interstate 240 early Sunday morning.

According to Memphis police, it happened just after midnight on northbound Interstate 240 at the Norris Road exit. 

Police said they found four people inside a Ford F150 on the ramp. Three of them had been shot when people inside a black sedan opened fire on the truck.

According to police, Ragan Martin died on the scene, and the other two who were shot were taken to Regional One in non-critical condition. 

If you have any information on the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or submit a tip anonymously online

