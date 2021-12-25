2 men dead, 1 woman in critical condition after overnight I-40 shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have died and one woman is in critical condition after an overnight shooting on Interstate 40 in Memphis.
According to the Memphis Police Department, it happened around 1:50 a.m. at westbound I-40 and Chelsea Avenue.
The men died at the scene and the woman was taken to a nearby hospital.
No suspect information was released and the investigation is ongoing.
If you have any tips that can help police investigators, call 901-528-CASH.
This story will be updated as more information is released.