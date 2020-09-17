Accused interstate shooter has been identified

Investigation revealed that Michael Thacker was the unknown suspect of a road rage incident on October 23, 2019.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On October 23, 2019, Memphis Police Officers responded to a shots fired call to 5300 Hickory Hill where the victim was standing by for officers. When Officers arrived on the scene, the woman advised that she was driving westbound I40 approaching the I240 flyover and was involved in a road rage incident with an unknown black male driving a newer model black Dodge Charger.

She advised that the suspect attempted to force her off the road. The victim further advised that the suspect got in front of her and slammed on his brakes, causing the woman to strike the rear of his vehicle. As she and suspect continued to the I240 flyover traveling southbound, the suspect rolled down a window and fired multiple shots at the her.

She was grazed by gunfire and her injuries were treated on the scene. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

The investigation revealed that Michael Thacker, 35 was the unknown suspect. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Michael Thacker for Criminal Attempt Felony to wit: First Degree Murder. If anyone knows where Michael Thacker can be located, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.