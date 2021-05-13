Interstate shooting in Memphis injures driver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another interstate shooting in Memphis leaves a man in critical condition.
According to Memphis Police, a man was driving eastbound on Interstate 240 near Getwell when he was shot by someone in another car, possibly a black Chrysler 300. MPD says two cars passed the victim when a Black man with dreads fired from his vehicle. The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, but he is improving.
If you have information that could help investigators, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901 528-CASH.