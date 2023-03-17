Two injured in overnight shooting near I-240 and Mt. Moriah Rd

According to Memphis Police, the call for the shooting came in just before 3am. All eastbound lanes were closed for several hours, but have since reopened.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in the hospital after an overnight shooting near I-240 and Mt. Moriah Rd.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a shooting call just before 3 a.m. Friday morning. Police located two victims, a male and a female, who were shot. They were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

