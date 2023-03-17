x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Two injured in overnight shooting near I-240 and Mt. Moriah Rd

According to Memphis Police, the call for the shooting came in just before 3am. All eastbound lanes were closed for several hours, but have since reopened.
Credit: ABC24

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in the hospital after an overnight shooting near I-240 and Mt. Moriah Rd.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a shooting call just before 3 a.m. Friday morning. Police located two victims, a male and a female, who were shot. They were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Eastbound lanes of I-240 were closed at the Mt. Moriah Rd. exit as police investigated the shooting. Those lanes have since re-opened.

If you have any information on this shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

What Memphis Police says you should do to prevent car thefts at gas stations

Before You Leave, Check This Out