Autopsy now underway on body recovered from Mississippi River, family of Tamia Taylor hopeful it is not her.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — As the disappearance of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor enters week three, one message remains for the family of Tamia Taylor according to the Dock Ellis Foundation.

“Until there has been any confirmation, we have to continue the search effort,” said Jasmine Ellis, Dock Ellis Foundation CEO.



The non-profit, focused on helping families of missing minority women, says the news of Saturday’s body recovery on the Arkansas side of the Mississippi River was traumatic for Taylor’s family.

Tamia was last seen on a Memphis Riverboat for her 21st birthday September 9, miles upstream from where a body was discovered Saturday. Over the next 48 hours, many speculated this was the body of Taylor, even though nothing about the body’s race, gender or age was confirmed by authorities.



On Monday, Crittenden County confirmed the body belonged to a female and an autopsy to provide further details was underway.

Following this announcement, the Dock Ellis Foundation sent ABC24 the following statement:

“The Dock Ellis Foundation will continue to follow up on information, We are aware the body in the river is a female. This is very traumatic to Tamia Taylor's family, they are still standing on faith and ask that the community do the same. Please allow Crittenden County and MPD the time needed to identify the body. We are asking that you rely on reliable sources for any information pertaining to Tamia Taylor.

Again we are asking for the community to continue search efforts and bringing awareness.”

According to the non-profit, Tennessee is in the top ten states with the most missing people. We reached out to the Memphis Police department to see its current missing person city watches, however an answer has not been given at this time.



ABC24 consulted its own records, since beginning tracking in 2022, there are still over 40 city watch alerts for missing women in the Greater Memphis area, including Tamia Taylor.