Investigators say shooting victim was able to identify killer before dying in surgery

Gavin Dellinger is charged with first degree murder and in the Hardeman County jail on $250,000 bond.

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hardeman County man is charged with murder after they said the victim was able to identify his killer before dying in surgery.

The Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a shooting near Whiteville on August 7, 2021. They said the victim left the home where he were shot and drove to a nearby house, where the homeowner there called 911.

Whiteville Police arrived, and investigators said the victim was able to give the first name and location for the shooter.

When deputies arrived at the shooting location, they found Gavin Dellinger, who they said began fighting with deputies as they tried to detain him. He was taken into custody for resisting arrest at that time.

The victim was airlifted to Regional One in Memphis but died in surgery.

Investigators said Dellinger is now charged with first degree murder and in jail on $250,000 bond.