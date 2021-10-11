"It's a challenge" MPD's Chief Cerelyn 'CJ' Davis weighs in, how to prevent violent crime

According to Memphis Police data, the number of shootings in Memphis is already higher than this time last year.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Even in a city used to violent crime, the fact crime rates are still climbing here is a big source of frustration. People want something done about it.

The Greater Memphis Chamber and the Crime Commission held a public meeting to discuss strategies with leaders, including new Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn 'CJ' Davis.



“It's a challenge for the police department,” said Chief Davis. “It's a challenge for the community members as well.”



For many people in this room, crime is not a new worry. The problem is, it's getting worse.



At Wednesday’s public forum, person after person told leaders ‘enough is enough.’



"We've got this rise in violent crime,” said District Attorney Amy Weirich. “We've got the rise in aggravated assault and homicides."



According to Memphis Police data shared at the meeting, the number of shootings in Memphis is already higher than this time last year. Also so far in 2021, more than 131 kids the have been treated for shooting related injuries.



"Right now, our priorities are reducing violent crime, gun violence,” said Chief Davis. “Not just from a responsive standpoint but from a preventive standpoint."



It's been nearly six months since Chief Davis' first day as top cop. After the meeting, ABC24 asked her to weigh-in on what programs and strategies are actually working.